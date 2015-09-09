Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 9, 2015
1. Victoria Beckham
Leave it to Victoria Beckham to make a shade as loud as hot pink look so, so posh. She was snapped in JFK, landing in NYC in a sleeveless fuchsia top with matching wide-leg trousers that she styled with nothing except for her signature shades.
-
September 9, 2015
2. Katy Perry
As muse to Jeremy Scott (and the face of Moschino), Katy Perry supported the designer at the Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer premiere in a black sparkly high-slit Moschino gown that she styled with chandelier earrings and ankle-strap pumps.
-
September 9, 2015
3. Lily Collins
Lily Collins brought the streets to the red carpet, hitting the Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer premiere in a blue graffiti-printed high-low Moschino design, complete with a vampy lip and classic black pumps.
-
September 9, 2015
4. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris dropped jaws at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in an exquisite yellow textured mesh number, accessorizing with a black clutch and metallic Tamara Mellon sandals.
-
September 9, 2015
5. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke was a siren at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in a strapless embroidered flared mini dress, complete with silver bangles and black Jimmy Choo ankle-strap pumps.
