Look of the Day
-
September 8, 2015
1. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart wowed at the premiere of “Equals” at the Venice Film Festival in a Chanel Haute Couture gray lace and silk embroidered number with a high-low hem. Stewart gave the intricate dress an edgy spin by swiping on a vampy red lip and accessorizing with high-shine pointy-toe pumps.
-
September 8, 2015
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger brought the glamour to the Venice Film Festival at the “Black Mass” premiere when she arrived in velvet off-the-shoulder column with a bow train by BOSS. Kruger let the soft burgundy-hued dress do all the talking by keeping her strands simple and wearing nude pointy-toe pumps.
-
September 8, 2015
3. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks made a bold move on the Venice Film Festival red carpet by stepping out an elaborately embroidered Andrew Gn gown with a full skirt. For finishing touches, Banks added statement earrings and a larger-than-life cocktail ring.
-
September 8, 2015
4. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander attended the “Testament of Youth - Memoires de Jeunesse” premiere in Paris wearing a blue-and-black leather eyelet dress. An array of gold jewelry and statement sandals were all Vikander’s look needed.
-
September 8, 2015
5. Dakota Johnson
For the “A Bigger Splash” photocall at the Venice Film Festival, Dakota Johnson chose a floral-printed dress with a high neckline by Rodarte. To further the retro-inspired look, Johnson wore strappy platform sandals in a contrasting hue.
