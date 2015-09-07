Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 7, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner got the cool-girl look down pat. She toughened up her street style with an off-the-shoulder gray top and distressed charcoal cropped denim. Her accessories, too, played on the theme, including mirrored aviators, a mini cross-body, a studded belt, and buckled midi boots.
September 7, 2015
2. Rihanna
Rihanna gave a classic pair of skinnies a RiRi-patented twist, styling them with a sequined open top (sans layers), her usual stack of jewelry, and silver sandals.
September 7, 2015
3. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth got the ‘70s memo, breezing through LAX in a mocha high-neck A.L.C. knit top with belted 3x1 cropped boot-cut jeans, complete with black shades, a top-handle purse, and black suede wedge boots.
