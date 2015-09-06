Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 6, 2015
1. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon modeled another one of her Draper James designs, stepping out in a Draper James polka-dot top that she teamed with denim skinnies, a gold chain necklace, red pumps, and a playful Draper James tote.
-
September 6, 2015
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger worked the one-piece at the Venice Film Festival Opening Dinner in a siren-red cut-out Cushnie et Ochs jumpsuit, complete with a gold Lee Savage clutch and black sandals.
-
September 6, 2015
3. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning stepped out in Los Angeles in the sweetest look—she wore an angelic LWD that she styled with Simon Miller x Moscot shades, a Louis Vuitton cross-body and bubblegum pink boots.
