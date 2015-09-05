Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 5, 2015
1. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger arrived in Venice for the film festival in the perfect in-between weather outfit, which featured a black-and-white printed bodysuit (with sexy sheer panels) and a matching ankle-grazing skirt, both by Thakoon, complete with a rust-colored Janessa Leone hat, and flat sandals.
September 5, 2015
2. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle hit The A List 15th Anniversary Party in printed olive green Parker top that she styled with black studded Rebecca Taylor pants, Dannijo jewelry, and black accessories.
September 5, 2015
3. Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung made an appearance at The A List 15th Anniversary Party in a tough-chic look, featuring black leather Rag & Bone shorts that she elevated with a printed Forever 21 top, a sharp Ralph Lauren blazer, and Oxford booties.
