Look of the Day
September 4, 2015
1. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks was essentially a high-fashion superwoman at the Beasts of No Nation premiere during the 2015 Venice Film Festival in a stunning floral-print caped Elie Saab gown that she styled with a gold Giuseppe Zanotti tube clutch, Borgioni rings, Djula diamond ear jackets, and T-strap Louboutin sandals.
September 4, 2015
2. Hailee Steinfeld
At the Women’s Tales photocall, Hailee Steinfeld delivered a chic offbeat look, courtesy of Miu Miu, comprising a teal-collared floral-print blouse tucked into a bright yellow croc mini with nude platforms.
September 4, 2015
3. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson was a vision at the Black Mass photocall during the 72nd Venice Film Festival in a gorgeous black tea-length Valentino design with a lace yoke. T-strap sandals completed her look.
September 4, 2015
4. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow hit the 2015 Fall-Winter Fashion Fest at the Liverpool store in Mexico City in a sculpted white sheath (aka her signature look) that she styled with a black coat and python pumps.
