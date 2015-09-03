Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 3, 2015
1. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger dropped jaws at the Everest premiere during the 2015 Venice Film Festival in a white Prada column that boasted metallic threadwork and an exquisite embroidered train. She styled the stunner of a dress with Kwiat diamonds and a silver mirrored Lee Savage clutch.
-
September 3, 2015
2. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski gave her summery look a dash of fall-ready fusion with a black sleeveless turtleneck Tanya Taylor crop top and a black slit pencil skirt that she styled with a severe topknot and gold sandals.
-
September 3, 2015
3. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio’s Venice Film Festival run was off to a stylish start. On the first day, she turned heads in sweet blue-and-white paneled lace separates that scandalously revealed glimpses of skin. She styled her look with an arm party stack and white sandals.
-
September 3, 2015
4. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner stepped out in NYC in a bold persimmon long-sleeve top tucked into belted high-waist denim skinnies, complete with retro round sunnies and black brogues.
