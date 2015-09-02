Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 2, 2015
1. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth looked positively heavenly for the 90 Minutes in Heaven premiere, sweeping the red carpet in a gilded brocade Schiaparelli Couture midi-length creation and piling on the gold with a metallic minaudiere, drop earrings, and gold Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
-
September 2, 2015
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger delivered another one of her on-point outfits for the Jury photocall at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, selecting a floral-embroidered bib-overlay Preen LBD with patent black Chelsea boots for the occasion.
-
September 2, 2015
3. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks turned heads at the Jury photocall during the 72nd Annual Venice Film Festival in a floral-embroidered Dolce & Gabbana number with Eva Fehren jewelry and strappy black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
September 2, 2015
4. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning achieved the perfect in-between weather outfit, paying a visit to the SiriusXM studios in a navy turtleneck blouse tucked into crisp windowpane-print pants, with wooden platforms.
-
September 2, 2015
5. Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster stunned at The A List 15th Anniversary Party in a sparkly Rebecca Taylor dress that she styled with a woven black Bottega Veneta clutch and embellished Chloe sandals.
