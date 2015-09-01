Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 1, 2015
1. Rihanna
Rihanna channeled Barbie for the unveiling of her new fragrance RiRi, selecting an off-shoulder pink lacquered lace Vivienne Westwood corset dress with bubble sleeves for the occasion. Her usual eclectic stacks of jewelry (including one Mikimoto pearl strand necklace) and bubblegum pink Louboutin pumps completed her look.
-
September 1, 2015
2. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried served up a winning look for the US Open gala in a chic black-and-white scalloped Red Valentino collared dress, complete with a floral pouch and black pumps.
-
September 1, 2015
3. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner mixed and matched decades, fusing ‘70s fashion with ‘90s, thanks to her rust-colored mock-neck sleeveless knit and a destroyed OnexOneTeaspoon denim mini that she styled with aviators, a black duffel, and suede lace-up boots.
-
September 1, 2015
4. Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice perfected minimalism on the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a sleeveless high-neck ivory top tucked into a pair of white wide-leg sass & bide pants.
-
September 1, 2015
5. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth breezed through LAX in a plaid tie-waist dress, giving it touches of ladylike edge with a patent black top-handle mini and suede lace-up midi boots.
September 1, 20151 of 5
Rihanna
Rihanna channeled Barbie for the unveiling of her new fragrance RiRi, selecting an off-shoulder pink lacquered lace Vivienne Westwood corset dress with bubble sleeves for the occasion. Her usual eclectic stacks of jewelry (including one Mikimoto pearl strand necklace) and bubblegum pink Louboutin pumps completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM