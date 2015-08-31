Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 31, 2015
1. Miley Cyrus
After a head-turning parade of crazy outfits, Miley Cyrus finished her run as 2015 VMAs host with a statement custom bubblegum pink House of Holland sheath dress with inflatable lettering that brazenly spelled out “Do It.” She accessorized with a pig headpiece, a moonman in her grip, and silver platforms.
-
August 31, 2015
2. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner took a stroll through Soho in another one of her on-point outfits, which featured a white blouse half-tucked into studded distressed skinnies, complete with an oversize tuxedo shawl balzer, a cross-body purse, and brogues.
-
August 31, 2015
3. Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones hit the Billboard and Jimmy Choo Music’s Men of Style event in a black button-down shirt with floral-print tailored shorts, styling them with an oversize black cardi, a black clutch, and ankle-cuff pumps.
-
August 31, 2015
4. Chrissy Teigen
For a night out with hubby John Legend, Chrissy Teigen fused sexy and sophistication with a breezy blush cape top (layered over nothing except for a white lace bra) and matching wide-leg pants, complete with drop earrings, a nude clutch, and gunmetal sandals.
-
August 31, 2015
5. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez was snapped out and about in Los Angeles in a sexy black-and-white lace-up David Koma design, with delicate black sandals.
