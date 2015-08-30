Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 30, 2015
1. Jaime King
Six weeks after giving birth, Jaime King stunned on the red carpet at Just Jared’s Way Too Wonderland party in a playful printed top and matching skirt, both by Tanya Taylor, and red pumps.
-
August 30, 2015
2. Rihanna
Rihanna dined out in a pretty pale pink suit that she grounded with blush pink embellished sneakers, layers of jewelry, and a gray top-handle MCM purse in her clutch.
-
August 30, 2015
3. Amy Smart
Amy Smart struck a pose at a screening of Break Point in a summery floral-print dress, complete with a gold clutch and ivory Bionda Castana ankle-tie pumps.
