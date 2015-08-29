Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 29, 2015
1. Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley made a rare street style appearance, stepping out on a day off in an easy black summery dress that she styled with a black Chanel cross-body and metallic flat sandals.
-
August 29, 2015
2. Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe attended Roche Bobois’ Fashion Meets Design Dinner and she selected a sexy cut-out black jumpsuit (with gilded jewelry) for the occasion.
-
August 29, 2015
3. Alice Eve
Alice Eve was all smiles as she made her way to a taping of the Today show in a sheer black midi-length dress with a chunky wide belt and strappy brown sandals.
