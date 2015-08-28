Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 28, 2015
1. Emma Watson
Emma Watson brought her charm to the Madrid premiere of Regression in a darling look courtesy of Christopher Kane, featuring a black cut-out trim top and crazy tweed printed skirt, complete with a gold cuff and black ankle-strap pumps.
August 28, 2015
2. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth and was absolutely breathtaking at the Bareitall + Bare launch event in a sexy ‘70s-style black lace Self-Portrait one-piece with a navy wide-leg culotte silhouette. The finishing touches? A mini top-handle Bare bag and nude pumps.
August 28, 2015
3. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth was a vision on the set of Extra in a floral-embroidered black Preen top and a matching skirt, complete with Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
August 28, 2015
4. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka was thinking pink at Just Jared’s Way to Wonderland event in a bubblegum pink ruffled dress with colorful kaleidoscopic Valentino heels.
