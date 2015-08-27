Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 27, 2015
1. Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani brought her punk-rock ‘tude to The Voice press junket event with a tie-neck Elisabetta Franchi blouse (aka the hottest top of the sesason) tucked into floral embroidered red-black-white Dolce & Gabbana mini, complete with black fishnets and two-tone pumps.
August 27, 2015
2. Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova revealed glimpses of skin at an American Express-hosted event with a sexy black lace peplum Max Mara top paired with matching tapered trousers and patent black T-strap pumps.
August 27, 2015
3. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum showed off her best assets (her enviably long stems) on the America’s Got Talent red carpet in a black-and-white striped shift that she cinched with a red-and-black crossover belt. The finishing touch? Red ankle-strap sandals.
August 27, 2015
4. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung hit the 45th Anniversary of Electric Lady Studios in separates from her AG collection, featuring a silky long-sleeve printed blouse and a ‘70s-style button-front mini, and styling them with patent black T-strap sandals.
August 27, 2015
5. Alice Eve
Alice Eve went for gold at a Dirty Weekend event in a gilded paisley-print Stella McCartney top and a matching floral floor-grazing skirt that she unexpectedly styled with embellished flats.
