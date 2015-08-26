Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 26, 2015
1. Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova unveiled her new Sugarpova pop-up shop at Bloomingdale’s in a tennis-inspired white lace collared dress with origami bow Nicholas Kirkwood pumps, proving that she can stun both on and off the courts.
August 26, 2015
2. Michelle Monaghan
At the No Kid Hungry Breakfast, Michelle Monaghan expertly pieced together an on-point outfit in a color theme of black and gold, accenting her dark one-piece with a gold cuff, an A.L.C. clutch, and gold-and-black brogues.
August 26, 2015
3. Lake Bell
Lake Bell played umpire at Tommy Hilfiger’s sexy tennis tournament (that celebrated the brand’s new ambassador tennis player Rafael Nadal) in a striped button-down tucked into a sporty-striped mini, complete with metallic block sandals.
August 26, 2015
4. Jordana Brewster
At the No Kid Hungry Breakfast, Jordana Brewster was mad for plaid in a tie-waist Madewell jumpsuit and nude sandals.
August 26, 2015
5. Alison Brie
Newly engaged Alison Brie struck a pose at the Sleeping With Other People screening in an ivory sleeveless top with a fiery zippered flared midi-length skirt and tri-colored T-strap Louboutin sandals.
