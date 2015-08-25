Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 25, 2015
1. Kirsten Dunst
At the Sleeping With Other People screening, Kirsten Dunst moved into bold territory and showed off a hard exterior, courtesy of Louis Vuitton’s black paneled top and black leather skirt. A set of statement earrings and black pumps completed her look.
August 25, 2015
2. Alison Brie
Alison Brie struck a pose at the Sleeping With Other People screening in a white lace midi-length Prabal Gurung dress with a sheer hem and waist-defining black panels. The finishing touch? Silver metallic Aldo sandals.
August 25, 2015
3. Lake Bell
Lake Bell bared a panel of midriff at the special screening of No Escape in a black long-sleeve crop top and a forest green-and-black color-block mini. She styled her look with a matching satin green minaudier and black cage Louboutin sandals.
August 25, 2015
4. Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan went for a tropical aesthetic for the Sleeping With Other People screening with a playful printed Proenza Schouler number, adding a touch of eccentricity with gilded earrings and sky blue lace-up Bionda Castana pumps.
August 25, 2015
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner celebrated mom Kris Jenner’s magazine cover in an olive green collared tunic that she toughened up with a black moto jacket and thigh-high open-toe boots.
