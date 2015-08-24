Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 24, 2015
1. Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone’s red carpet fashion took flight at the Fourth Annual Hotbed Gala in the most literal sense. The co-host wore an incredibly dramatic creation, featuring a plunging sparkle-encrusted bodice, a frothy floral-embroidered ball skirt, and two sets wings affixed from the back.
-
August 24, 2015
2. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria joined LG Electronics to host a “Fam to Table” series, and she wore a gorgeous LWD with sheer panels going every which way. The finishing touches? Gold jewelry and nude T-strap sandals.
-
August 24, 2015
3. Solange Knowles
At the FYF Fest 2015, Solange Knowles took her affinity for monochomaticism to a whole new level when she styled her siren-red fringed Gareth Pugh piece with wide-leg trousers, patent ankle-strap booties, crimson nails, and smoldering red makeup.
-
August 24, 2015
4. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum defined summer perfection at the Windows 10 and Best Friends Animal Society in a blue-and-black plunge-neck Thakoon design, complete with jewelry courtesy of Dana Rebecca Designs.
-
August 24, 2015
5. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka hit the Tommy Bahama event in a darling ensemble, which consisted of an ivory shell top, black tailored shorts, a chain-link purse, and block Mary Jane heels.
August 24, 20151 of 5
Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone’s red carpet fashion took flight at the Fourth Annual Hotbed Gala in the most literal sense. The co-host wore an incredibly dramatic creation, featuring a plunging sparkle-encrusted bodice, a frothy floral-embroidered ball skirt, and two sets wings affixed from the back.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM