Look of the Day
August 23, 2015
1. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez pieced together the perfect in-between weather ensemble with a black high-neck sleeveless tunic (aka the best transitional piece) and styled it with black L'Agence skinnies, aviators, and black ankle-cuff sandals.
August 23, 2015
2. Bella Hadid
At the Saved Alma event, Bella Hadid topped off her black cropped separates (a midriff-baring top and trousers) with a suede moto jacket, a structured cross-body, and lace-up pumps.
August 23, 2015
3. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne was snapped out and about in a Parisian-inspired ensemble, featuring a black-and-white striped shift, a felt black wide-brim fedora, a Louis Vuitton tote, black knee-high socks and black brogues.
