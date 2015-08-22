Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 22, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
While on vacation in St. Barts, Kendall Jenner turned her black one-piece swimsuit into yet another street-chic ensemble by styling it with a sheer black floor-grazing pleated skirt, a Janessa Leone straw hat, and embellished sandals.
August 22, 2015
2. Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens went boho-chic for the 2015 Industry Dance Awards in a plunge-neck mustard Galia Lahav gown with leather straps and gilded accents. Wooden bangles, rings by Le Vian and Djula, a metallic Oroton clutch, and metallic Kurt Geiger London pumps completed her look.
August 22, 2015
3. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski worked the ‘70s trend, stepping out in a polka-dot ruffled blouse and wine-hued cardi with vintage-inspired flared Joe’s jeans and mustard yellow open-toe heels.
