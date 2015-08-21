Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 21, 2015
1. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski wowed at the Los Angeles premiere of We Are Your Friends in a plunging nude Grecian-inspired Maria Lucia Hohan gown with strappy nude Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
August 21, 2015
2. Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss perfected summery ease for AOL’s BUILD Speaker Series in an aqua blue fit-and-flared dress that she color-blocked with suede emerald green pumps.
-
August 21, 2015
3. Rachel Zoe
At the Icons of Style Breakfast with Rachel Zoe, the designer showed off her flair for ‘70s fashion (this season’s hottest trend) with a wine-hued fringe suede cape layered over a red-and-blue lace number with black piping, both by Burberry Prorsum. The finishing touch? Gold jewelry and black platform pumps.
-
August 21, 2015
4. Jaime King
New mom Jaime King glowed as she went on her coffee run in a playful purple tie-dye waist-cinching dress, complete with a jeweled cuff and cobalt blue pumps.
August 21, 20151 of 4
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski wowed at the Los Angeles premiere of We Are Your Friends in a plunging nude Grecian-inspired Maria Lucia Hohan gown with strappy nude Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM