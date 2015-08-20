Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 20, 2015
1. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston made her red carpet debut as Mrs. Theroux, showing off her post-honeymoon glow at the She’s Funny That Way premiere in a sleek off-shoulder Roland Mouret jumpsuit, complete with a black clutch and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
August 20, 2015
2. Olivia Cooke
Olivia Cooke made a statement at the UK premiere of Me and Earl and the Dying Girl in a violet lace long-sleeve Gucci dress with flounce details and a black floral brooch. She accessorized with a Rauwolf clutch and Paula Cademartori lace-up sandals.
August 20, 2015
3. Emily Ratajkowski
Another day, another midriff-baring look for Emily Ratajkowski. The actress turned heads at the Chicago premiere of We Are Your Friends in a nautical-inspired Marc Jacobs ensemble, which consisted of a tri-color crop knit and high-waist wide-leg pants.
August 20, 2015
4. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum perfected her off-duty look in black sheer geometric Elizabeth and James separates with ladylike silhouettes that defused a too-racy aesthetic. For the finishing touches, she clutched a clover green mini Birkin and stepped into black open-toe pumps.
August 20, 2015
5. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez bared a panel of midriff while out and about in NYC, elevating her gray knit Topshop crop top with a black leather pleated skirt and black Kurt Geiger mules.
