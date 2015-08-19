Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 19, 2015
1. Kristen Stewart
At the Los Angeles premiere of American Ultra, Kristen Stewart toughened up a plunging sequin-embroidered black floral Zuhair Murad romper with black pumps, casually slicked strands and dark-rimmed cat eyes.
2. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski bared a sliver of midriff at the We Are Your Friends photo call and after party in an olive green cut-out bustier and matching high-rise pleated culottes, complete with a skinny gold cuff and nude sandals.
3. Lupita Nyong'o
At the Informed Consent opening night party, Lupita Nyong’o took a break from usual rainbow parade of bright monochromatic looks and instead opted for a tough leather-lined Louis Vuitton LBD with black pumps.
4. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union was white-hot at the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ launch in a long-sleeve white crop top and sleek tailored wide-leg pants.
5. Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard worked her curves at the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ launch event in a Saint Laurent starry-print top layered under a black suspender-style pencil dress.
