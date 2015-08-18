Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 18, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner brought her vacation style to the next level and turned swimwear into street wear with a python-print bikini top and matching split pants, both by Zimmermann, that she styled with layered necklaces, aviators, and black lace-up flat sandals.
August 18, 2015
2. Lake Bell
Lake Bell went Old Hollywood glam at the No Escape premiere, slaying the red carpet in a scarlet red silk off-the-shoulder criss-cross Vionnet dress that she styled with a metallic Lee Savage clutch and nude Louboutin pumps.
August 18, 2015
3. Patricia Clarkson
Patricia Clarkson struck a pose at the Learning to Drive premiere in a red floral lace gown, courtesy of Naeem Khan.
August 18, 2015
4. Zendaya
Zendaya celebrated the launch of her new shoe collection in distressed boyfriend jeans that she elevated with a crisp white button-down shirt, chic specs, and feathered black sandals of her own design.
August 18, 2015
5. Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung took on the athleisure trend with a white tee and striped pencil skirt that she grounded with a limited edition gray Victoria’s Secret Pink anorak, a custom Misela tote, and white sneaks.
