Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 17, 2015
1. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne committed to a strict color palette of black and white, hitting the Big Sky premiere in a contrast color-block cut-out Mugler design that she styled with select jewelry pieces, a black box Edie Parker clutch, and T-strap sandals.
-
August 17, 2015
2. Michelle Dockery
At the Downton Abbey wrap party, Michelle Dockery struck a pose in a sexy curve-hugging Lanvin LWD whose gold straps she picked up on and carried over to her accessories with gold Monica Vinader jewelry, a mirrored clutch and metallic Lanvin sandals.
-
August 17, 2015
3. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski defined sophisticated cool at the Miami screening of We Are Your Friends in an Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture look featuring a black plunging bodysuit, a layered metal belt, and black trousers. She accessorized with a whisper-thin bodychain, a gold Lee Savage clutch, and open-toe tasseled Elisabetta Franchi booties.
-
August 17, 2015
4. Olivia Cooke
Olivia Cooke was snapped leaving the BBC Radio 1 studios in a slouchy TNA for Aritzia chambray shirt that she elevated with a flirty tweed fringe Iro skirt, a delicate pendant, and black lace-up Paula Cademartori sandals.
-
August 17, 2015
5. Lily James
Lily James smoldered at the Downton Abbey wrap party in a black midi-length Dior skirt with button detailing on each side, styling it with a black cami, Monica Vinader jewelry, an Alexander McQueen clutch, and black pumps.
August 17, 20151 of 5
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne committed to a strict color palette of black and white, hitting the Big Sky premiere in a contrast color-block cut-out Mugler design that she styled with select jewelry pieces, a black box Edie Parker clutch, and T-strap sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM