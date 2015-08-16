Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 16, 2015
1. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon gave a pair of denim skinnies a touch of polish with an ivory sleeveless top with a cut-out neckline, mirrored sunnies, a raspberry top-handle purse, and printed pumps.
August 16, 2015
2. Brie Larson
Brie Larson shimmered at the Los Angeles premiere of Digging For Fire in a gilded fit-and-flared dress, complete with Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry and black pumps.
August 16, 2015
3. Greta Gerwig
At the 2015 Film Society of Lincoln Center Summer Talks event, Greta Gerwig spoke about Mistress America in a bold printed dress, adding gilded accents with her jewelry and metallic flat sandals.
