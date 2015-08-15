Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 15, 2015
1. Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung took the plunge with a chambray shirt, in which she left one too many unbuttoned, but she elevated the piece when she styled with a stunning contrast black-and-white pleated Proenza Schouler skirt, a playful Anya Hindmarch tote, and black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
August 15, 2015
2. Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig mixed prints like a pro for her appearance on Good Morning America to promote her latest film Mistress America, choosing to pair her high-neck floral-print blouse with a striped tweed skirt, both by Oscar de la Renta, with white Aquazzura pumps.
August 15, 2015
3. Rita Ora
Rita Ora was a monochromatic siren on the set of Late Night with Seth Myers, color-matching her red Max Mara jumpsuit with a bold lip and pumps.
