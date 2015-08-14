Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 14, 2015
1. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson aimed for a sleek and sophisticated look for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual Grants Banquet, selecting a smart navy silk-and-wool cadi Dior coat dress. She dialed up the drama with smoldering makeup, but kept it minimal everywhere else, like with delicate black Casadei sandals.
-
August 14, 2015
2. Elizabeth Banks
Instead of playing it safe with dark hues, Elizabeth Banks dared to make a statement at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual Grants Banquet in a coral Roksanda midi dress with color-block panels of aqua and violet, taking it a step further with an iridescent clutch and purple sandals.
-
August 14, 2015
3. Halle Berry
Halle Berry worked her curves at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual Grants Banquet in a sexy teal Noam Hanoch design with black lace accents. She styled her look with Ileana Makri jewelry and patent black strappy stilettos.
-
August 14, 2015
4. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt stunned (no surprise here) at the HFPA Annual Grants Banquet in a sleek black belted Michael Kors Collection halter dress, complete with jewelry by EF Collection, Dana Rebecca Designs, and Melissa Kaye, a black croc Milly clutch, and two-toned sandals.
-
August 14, 2015
5. Bella Hadid
At the Samsung Galaxy event, Bella Hadid gave monochromaticism a fresh, flirty twist with a flouncy nude dress and neutral strappy Aquazzura pumps. She gave her look a touch of shine, courtesy of Pamela Love jewelry and her blinged-out Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ phone case.
August 14, 20151 of 5
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson aimed for a sleek and sophisticated look for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual Grants Banquet, selecting a smart navy silk-and-wool cadi Dior coat dress. She dialed up the drama with smoldering makeup, but kept it minimal everywhere else, like with delicate black Casadei sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM