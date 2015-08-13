Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 13, 2015
1. Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev celebrated StyleWatch’s September issue with a look that read festive sophistication. She cranked up the shine with a confetti DVF blouse, a glittery Edie Parker clutch, and metallic blue Tamara Mellon sandals, but then grounded it all with a sleek paneled tuxedo DVF romper.
-
August 13, 2015
2. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo elevated a pair of cuffed skinnies for the StyleWatch x Revolve Fall Fashion Party with a breezy off-the-shoulder Johanna Ortiz top, a set of chandelier earrings, a fuchsia top-handle purse, and printed slipper loafers.
-
August 13, 2015
3. Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice bared her midriff at the StyleWatch x Revolve Fall Fashion Party in a summery red-and-white striped cut-out Asos midi dress, complete with white accessories.
-
August 13, 2015
4. Olivia Culpo
At the StyleWatch x Revolve party, Olivia Culpo gave her sleek long-sleeve Iro LWD a streak of edginess with stacks of rings, a black Edie Parker clutch, and studded Raye sandals.
-
August 13, 2015
5. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski turned heads at the We Are Your Friends premiere in a sparkly jade fringe Balmain dress that she styled with a large waist-cinching Balmain metal belt, Dana Rebecca Designs hoops, and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
