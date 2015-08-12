Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 12, 2015
1. Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery bid goodbye to Downtown Abbey in a chic, incredibly modern look at the BAFTA red carpet event, turning to Valentino for her minimalist black-and-white floor-grazing design. Tiny drop earrings, a metallic minaudiere, and a bold red lip rounded out her look.
-
August 12, 2015
2. Lily James
Lily James joined in on BAFTA’s Downtown Abbey celebration in a sleek jacquard white midi-length Ulyana Sergeenko number with playful white satin pom-pom Christian Louboutin for Ulyana Sergeenko pumps.
-
August 12, 2015
3. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld struck a pose at the premiere of Ten Thousand Saints in a black-and-white printed off-shoulder mini that she unexpectedly styled with a maroon perforated leather midi that revealed glimpses of skin from underneath. A bright yellow Miu Miu clutch and black sandals served as the finishing touches.
-
August 12, 2015
4. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski stunned at the We Are Your Friends premiere, glittering on the red carpet in a mirror-and-crystal embroidered David Koma design that she accessorized with a gunmetal Monique Lhuillier clutch, Ileana Makri jewelry, and black sandals.
-
August 12, 2015
5. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander shined bright at the Toronto premiere of The Man From U.N.C.L.E in a black-and-gold printed silk cloque Proenza Schouler creation, complete with a gold cuff and black sandals.
August 12, 20151 of 5
Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery bid goodbye to Downtown Abbey in a chic, incredibly modern look at the BAFTA red carpet event, turning to Valentino for her minimalist black-and-white floor-grazing design. Tiny drop earrings, a metallic minaudiere, and a bold red lip rounded out her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM