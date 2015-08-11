Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 11, 2015
1. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander stunned at the New York premiere of The Man from U.N.C.L.E in a buckled leather harness zip-front crop top with a matching floor-grazing skirt by Louis Vuitton.
August 11, 2015
2. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum fluttered onto the red carpet at the CBS’ 2015 Summer TCA party in a sweet ivory skin-skimming Alessandra Rich design with ruffled accents and a sheer draped bodice. She rounded out her look with hints of glint by way of her gilded Jimmy Choo clutch, jewelry by Norman Silverman, EF Collection, and Graziela Gems, and metallic Aquazzura sandals.
August 11, 2015
3. Ruth Wilson
Ruth Wilson dialed up the drama at the CBS’ 2015 Summer TCA party in a playful navy-and-pink printed Valentino caped dress, carrying over the pastel shade over to her accessories with sweet T-strap Chloe Gosselin sandals.
August 11, 2015
4. Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez was statuesque at the CBS’ 2015 Summer TCA party in a navy Elizabeth and James top and a matching column skirt with a sexy thigh-high slit. Classic black sandals completed her look.
August 11, 2015
5. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski jumped ahead to fall for the We Are Your Friends photocall, selecting to wear a pale turtleneck long-sleeve Zimmermann shift with thigh-high black suede Brian Atwood boots and Ileana Makri jewelry.
