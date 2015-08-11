Emmy Rossum fluttered onto the red carpet at the CBS’ 2015 Summer TCA party in a sweet ivory skin-skimming Alessandra Rich design with ruffled accents and a sheer draped bodice. She rounded out her look with hints of glint by way of her gilded Jimmy Choo clutch, jewelry by Norman Silverman, EF Collection, and Graziela Gems, and metallic Aquazzura sandals.