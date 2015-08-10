Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 10, 2015
1. Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling shelved prints for the Hulu 2015 Summer TCA Presentation and instead chose to shimmer in a stunning aqua blue number with optic white pumps.
-
August 10, 2015
2. Keri Russell
Keri Russell graced the 31st Annual Television Critics Association Awards in a plunging kimono-inspired black Zuhair Murad evening gown with a sheer lace beaded bodice and silk crepe skirt.
-
August 10, 2015
3. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld bared her midriff at The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show in a red ribbed knit crop top and black high-waist zippered tapered trousers, styling the pairing with jewelry by Vita Fede and Joan Hornig, and black Kurt Geiger London pumps.
-
August 10, 2015
4. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria was white-hot at HollyRod Foundation’s 17th Annual DesignCare Gala in a curve-hugging LWD that she accessorized with a delicate pendant, a diamond cuff, a gold mirrored clutch, and nude pumps.
-
August 10, 2015
5. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid celebrated Kylie Jenner’s 18th birthday in a sexy slinky gray House of CB cami dress with silver-capped clear pumps.
August 10, 20151 of 5
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling shelved prints for the Hulu 2015 Summer TCA Presentation and instead chose to shimmer in a stunning aqua blue number with optic white pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM