Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 9, 2015
1. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn made her way into The Daily Show with John Stewart in a fitted turtleneck sweater dress, giving a whole new meaning to the traditionally shapeless style. A bright red lip and simple Stuart Weitzman sandals completed the look.
-
August 9, 2015
2. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner arrived at LAX airport wearing a bevy of casual-cool separates, include a crisp white Rails tee, skinny jeans, and a Black Orchid flannel shirt tied at her waist. Jenner accessorized her look with snakeskin booties, oversize aviator sunnies, and a sleek top handle bag.
-
August 9, 2015
3. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid struck a pose in front of her GUESS campaign in an all-white ensemble featuring skinny jeans, an oversize blouse, and a denim jacket that she effortlessly draped over her shoulders. Snakeskin pointy-toe pumps gave a little edge to her polished look.
