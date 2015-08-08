Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 8, 2015
1. Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung stepped out in head-to-toe stripes and proved just how flattering the look can be. Chung mixed and matched black-and-white printed separates and juxtaposed the look with a bright blue colorblock Henri Bendel backpack. Easy flats and oversize sunnies completed her enviable look.
August 8, 2015
2. Zendaya Coleman
For a day out in New York City, Zendaya Coleman worked the jumpsuit trend in a black Solace London style, which featured a cutout bodice-like top and voluminous cropped trousers. Coleman kept the rest of her look minimal with an effortless top knot, simple strappy sandals, and an array of dainty gold jewelry.
August 8, 2015
3. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon dressed up a plain white tee with a floral-printed skirt with a scalloped hem. To match the skirt's blooms, Witherspoon accessorized with red flat strappy sandals. The finishing touch? Bold mirrored sunnies.
