Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 7, 2015
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
For the opening night of the Broadway show “Hamilton” in New York City, Sarah Jessica Parker wowed in an elaborately embroidered Elie Saab Haute Couture ball gown complete with pockets. Parker accessorized with matching green and white bangle sets worn on both arms while sultry eye makeup and tousled curls finished off the look.
-
August 7, 2015
2. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts hit the scene at FOX’s All-Star party in a far-from-basic LBD by Vera Wang. The appliquéd style was complete with an illusion neckline and peek-a-boo hem. For a dose of color, Roberts carried box clutch accented with tiny red roses.
-
August 7, 2015
3. Allison Williams
Allison Williams glistened in a metallic Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit at the opening night of “Hamilton” in New York City. The actress balanced out the volume of her wide leg trousers with super-straight hair and pink Irene Neuwirth drop earrings.
-
August 7, 2015
4. January Jones
January Jones served up retro vibes at FOX’s All-Star party. Jones worked a psychedelic print minidress by Peter Pilotto that she accessorized with nude Stuart Weitzman sandals. As a finishing touch, the actress swiped on a bold blue-and-black cat-eye.
-
August 7, 2015
5. Lea Michele
Lea Michele proved just how feminine a jumpsuit can be in this Elie Saab number detailed with a sleek cascading ruffle. Michele kept her accessories minimal and added to the look with a hot pink lip.
August 7, 20151 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
For the opening night of the Broadway show “Hamilton” in New York City, Sarah Jessica Parker wowed in an elaborately embroidered Elie Saab Haute Couture ball gown complete with pockets. Parker accessorized with matching green and white bangle sets worn on both arms while sultry eye makeup and tousled curls finished off the look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM