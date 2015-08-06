Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 6, 2015
1. Alice Eve
Alice Eve proved just how glam a printed shift dress with boho vibes can be! The actress wowed in a colorful patchwork number that she accessorized with a pair of fringed booties, both by Burberry Prorsum.
-
August 6, 2015
2. Diane Kruger
Leave it to Diane Kruger to inject her personal style into the menswear-inspired trend. Kruger worked a pair of high-waisted trousers (complete with suspenders, no less) and a simple black tank, which she finished off with casual-cool brogues. The actress’s soft hair and minimal makeup balanced out the look perfectly.
-
August 6, 2015
3. Mamie Gummer
Mamie Gummer turned heads in a tangerine hued midi dress accented with thin black piping details. With a dress this bold, too-cool sunglasses and simple sandals were all Grummer needed!
-
August 6, 2015
4. Gigi Hadid
Model Gigi Hadid was on hand at a GUESS event in Australia and wowed in a sporty-chic ensemble that she finished off with a pair of sky high peep-toe booties.
-
August 6, 2015
5. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow mastered easy-breezy summer style in airy separates while out and about in Washington D.C. Paltrow worked a sheer white blouse with a cape-like silhouette, cropped wide leg trousers, and navy ankle strap sandals.
