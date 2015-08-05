Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 5, 2015
1. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington’s look from the 2015 TCA Summer Press Tour was scandalously good—she went with bejeweled blue-and-green brocade Mary Katrantzou separates, with drop gem earrings and black pumps, for the occasion.
August 5, 2015
2. Kate Mara
At the Fantastic Four premiere, Kate Mara fused sweet and tough with a darling bow-accented Valentino leather black dress that she styled with Jennifer Meyer earrings and delicate black sandals.
August 5, 2015
3. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid took the plunge, arriving at the David Jones spring/summer 2015 fashion show in Sydney in a deep-V beaded ivory LWD with nude strappy sandals.
August 5, 2015
4. Jaime King
Jaime King showed off her post-baby bod in a perfect off-duty ensemble, which consisted of a breezy strapless overlay white Gypsy05 maxi dress, a white hat, a gold collar necklace, and leopard-print Loeffler Randall flat sandals.
