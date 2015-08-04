Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 4, 2015
1. Mamie Gummer
Mamie Gummer nearly upstaged mom Meryl Streep at the Ricki and the Flash premiere, striking a pose in a pretty black-and-nude color-block design that she styled with diamond studs and black sandals.
-
August 4, 2015
2. Kate Mara
Kate Mara was snapped en route to a Fantastic Four press event at the Apple store, and she selected a tailored red Dior sleeveless top and sleek nude shorts, with an Emm Kuo clutch and nude pumps, for the occasion.
-
August 4, 2015
3. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid celebrated the launch of the Guess spring 2015 collection in Sydney in a sexy curve-hugging LBD with a zip-up detail along the side, complete with strappy black patent sandals.
-
August 4, 2015
4. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen took the night off to celebrate a friend’s birthday and channeled an athletic-chic aesthetic with a dangerously sexy low-cut white blouse that she tucked into a pair of sporty striped flares. Statement earrings and an oversize clutch completed her look.
-
August 4, 2015
5. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon was picture-perfect in a printed blue-and-white summer frock that she styled with clear frames, a white Anya Hindmarch bucket bag, and flat sandals.
