Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 3, 2015
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
For the Hamptons Paddle & Party for Pink to benefit BCRF, Gwyneth Paltrow eschewed her usual minimalist aesthetic in favor for a breezy surfer-inspired one. She slipped on a flower-strewn floor-grazing dress that she styled with lace-up Paul Andrew espadrilles.
-
August 3, 2015
2. Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery stunned at the 2015 Television Critics Association PBS Panel in a sexy keyhole emerald blouse and matching netted midi-length skirt, both by Dion Lee, that she styled with Melissa Kaye Jewelry earrings and gold strappy Pierre Hardy sandals.
-
August 3, 2015
3. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka charmed at the Oceana SeaChange summer party in a darling sleeveless white taffeta Antonio Berardi dress and metallic silver sandals.
-
August 3, 2015
4. Jennifer Lopez
No wallflower here! Jennifer Lopez made a ladylike statement backstage at the new Broadway musical Hamilton in head-to-toe Dolce Gabbana, featuring a demure black-and-white floral-print dress that she coordinated with her accessories—a sweet black-and-white floral top-handle purse and white pumps.
-
August 3, 2015
5. Victoria Beckham
This is a new look for Victoria Beckham—the designer dressed up for her flight from LAX with a one-shoulder Victoria, Victoria Beckham LBD with printed accents at the shoulder and hemline. To top off her look, she wore her usual oversize shades and leather peep-toe Lanvin espadrille wedges.
