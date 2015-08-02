Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 2, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner pieced together another exemplary off-duty ensemble, baring her midriff in a cropped black off-the-shoulder top with high-waist jeans that she accessorized with two belts (one leather, one ornamental), round aviators, and tough combat boots.
-
August 2, 2015
2. Jamie Chung
Even though it’s still technically summer, Jamie Chung found the perfect summer-to-fall transitional outfit. She hit the Clinique for Men launch event in an ivory turtleneck knit Elizabeth and James top that she styled with a white high-slit pencil skirt, a waist-cinching skinny brown belt, and Bionda Castana pumps.
-
August 2, 2015
3. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum perfected summer style with a breezy printed maxi dress, complete with a white Ralph Lauren tote and brown leather Tod’s sandals.
