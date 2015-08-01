Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 1, 2015
1. Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman stunned at the Zimmermann Melrose Place opening party in an incredibly racy Zimmermann design—a sexy burgundy dress with a dramatic central keyhole, two thigh-high slits, an open back, and see-through lattice seams that ran along her every curve. Black sandals served as her shoe of choice.
August 1, 2015
2. Bailee Madison
Bailee Madison was picture-perfect at the Summer TCA Tour event in a sweet white dress printed all over with colorful butterflies, complete with patent red ankle-strap pumps.
August 1, 2015
3. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon fused athleisure with her preppy aesthetic with a striped tee tucked casually into a white denim pencil skirt, complete with a long gold chain, a brown Ralph Lauren bucket bag, and white sneaks.
