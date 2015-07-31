Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 31, 2015
1. Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie got glam for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, turning heads in a plunging metallic pleated Bec & Bridge midi-length dress that she styled with nothing else except for round sunnies and black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
July 31, 2015
2. Kate Mara
Kate Mara gave her red carpet look a dose of charm, hitting the screening of Fantastic Four in a darling neck-tie sleeveless lace top that she tucked into buckled mini, both by Louis Vuitton, with embellished yellow pumps.
July 31, 2015
3. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka once again brought her (age-appropriate) sartorial brilliance to the red carpet, gracing The Gift premiere in a playfully embroidered black-and-white Valentino frock that she styled with an Ileana Makri ring, a black clutch and simple black sandals.
July 31, 2015
4. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne gave a wave on the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a diagonally striped House of Holland design in shades of pink and blue. She completed her look with an assortment of gold jewelry and bubblegum pink pumps from Kurt Geiger London .
July 31, 2015
5. Amy Poehler
At Hulu’s premiere of Difficult People, Amy Poehler worked the one-piece wonder, striking a pose in a minimalist black Shoshanna jumpsuit that she styled with delicate gold pieces, a leopard-print clutch, and zebra-striped sandals.
