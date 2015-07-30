Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 30, 2015
1. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr was truly an angel at the opening party of Zimmermann’s new Melrose Place store, selecting a pale rose floating fringe Zimmermann dress, complete with a pearlescent Edie Parker clutch and rose gold sandals.
-
July 30, 2015
2. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria worked her curves at the screening of Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet in a color-block white-and-cobalt blue second-skin dress with a sheer panel at the midriff. She accessorized with a black clutch and pumps.
-
July 30, 2015
3. January Jones
January Jones experimented with sheer at the Zimmermann Melrose Place opening party in a see-through black-and-white polka-dot ruffled blouse with a matching lace-hemmed skirt, both by Zimmermann, with bow-accented black sandals.
-
July 30, 2015
4. Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly joined Miranda Kerr and January Jones at the Zimmermann Melrose Place opening party in a sexy floral-print one-piece that she layered with an embroidered midi skirt, both by Zimmermann. Black Stuart Weitzman sandals completed her look.
-
July 30, 2015
5. Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek borrowed from the boys for her red carpet walk at the screening of Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet in a tuxedo-inspired LBD that she styled with a gunmetal clutch and sleek ankle-cuff sandals.
July 30, 20151 of 5
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr was truly an angel at the opening party of Zimmermann’s new Melrose Place store, selecting a pale rose floating fringe Zimmermann dress, complete with a pearlescent Edie Parker clutch and rose gold sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM