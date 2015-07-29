Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 29, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner has already proven that she’s not afraid to take the plunge—and on a sisterly froyo date with Kylie, she took the plunge once again. She stepped out in a navel-grazing long-sleeve black Esosa top with black pants, breaking up the solid mass of black with her go-to Western-inspired belt by B-Low the Belt, aviators, and metallic pumps.
July 29, 2015
2. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift stepped out in a soft and sweet look, giving her blue skater skirt an elevated spin with a white button-down Babaton for Aritzia blouse, a nude Michael Kors Collection satchel, and strappy brown sandals.
July 29, 2015
3. Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene hit a Mr. Clean event, working her curves in a sculpted white L’Agence dress, completed with chrysanthemum suede Paul Andrew pumps.
July 29, 2015
4. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo showed off her lean legs with a pair of tailored navy shorts, styling them with a printed A.L.C. blouse layered under a leather caramel brown moto jacket draped over her shoulders. A black clutch and ankle-strap sandals completed her look.
July 29, 2015
5. Reese Witherspoon
While out and about in Los Angeles, Reese Witherspoon modeled a couple of designs from her lifestyle line, pairing her polka-dot Draper James tee with white skinnies. A straw fedora, blue mirrored sunnies, a playfully peachtree-printed Draper James tote, and navy espadrilles rounded out her off-duty outfit.
