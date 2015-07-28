Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 28, 2015
1. Rebecca Ferguson
Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation star Rebecca Ferguson was impossibly chic at the film’s New York premiere, killing it on the red carpet in an elegant black silk Vivienne Westwood caped gown.
July 28, 2015
2. Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate hit the Los Angeles premiere of Vacation in a midnight-and-acid asymmetric Amanda Wakeley peplum dress, complete with a Tyler Alexandra clutch and strappy sandals.
July 28, 2015
3. Dascha Polanco
Dascha Polanco worked her curves at the Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation premiere in a white asymmetric cut-out Jay Godfrey gown that she styled with a crisp white blazer draped over her shoulders, a sparkly minaudiere, and a bold red lip.
July 28, 2015
4. Beyonce
Beyonce was snapped out and about in NYC in a sweet floral-print Dolce & Gabbana number, complete with an optic white blazer over her shoulders, a chain-studded nude Dannijo handbag, and nude Stuart Weitzman sandals.
July 28, 2015
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo perfected her off-duty look in a stunning cut-out white Lovers + Friends jumpsuit, styling it with teal shades, a gold cuff, and black Francesco Russo lace-up sandals.
