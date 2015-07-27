Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 27, 2015
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez knows how to celebrate in style—or her 46th birthday fete, the singer took cut-outs to a whole new level with an incredibly racy Bao Tranchi design replete with cut-outs and sheer panels that showed off all her best assets. Jewelry by Vita Fede and Melinda Maria, a black clutch, and mesh sandals completed her look.
-
July 27, 2015
2. Rebecca Ferguson
Mission Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson took to the red carpet in a sleek navy menswear-inspired Diane von Furstenberg wrap jumpsuit.
-
July 27, 2015
3. Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes was radiant at the Estee Lauder New Dimension Skincare launch in a fuchsia one-shoulder Halston Heritage silk gown , complete with nude sandals.
-
July 27, 2015
4. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett hit the 2015 Helpmann Awards in an impossibly elegant look—a sculpted one-shoulder caped LBD that she styled with a black clutch and open-toe heels.
-
July 27, 2015
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner perfected effortless summer off-duty style, stepping out in a strapless white top and dramatic wide-leg pants that could have passed for a ball gown skirt at first glance. Gold jewelry, a white clutch, and nude pumps rounded out her look.
