Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 26, 2015
1. Rachel McAdams
For her appearance on Good Morning America, Rachel McAdams got loud with her look, choosing to wear a busy graphic beaded Zuhair Murad fit-and-flared dress, styling it with round shades, an Oroton clutch, and Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
July 26, 2015
2. Gigi Hadid
For a daytime lunch date with beau Joe Jonas, Gigi Hadid covered up in a long gray sweater dress that she styled with mirrored aviators, a black Elizabeth and James duffel, and Adidas Superstars.
-
July 26, 2015
3. Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson hit the AOL Build Spearker Series in a royal blue vest and matching wide-leg pants, both by Wai Ming, with beige mesh Bionda Castana pumps.
