Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 25, 2015
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo’s off-duty style knows no bounds. Case in point: She stepped out in a breezy white button-down tucked in a nude high-slit maxi skirt—an outfit perfect for either work or the weekend. She accessorized with white frames, a tan skinny belt, and snakeskin ballet flats.
-
July 25, 2015
2. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss gave NYC’s “heat wave” the cold shoulder in a darling teal off-the-shoulder Reformation design, styling it with a mini cross-body tote and leather ankle-strap flat sandals.
-
July 25, 2015
3. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes debuted her edgiest look yet, styling a pair of sculptural pleated Zac Zac Posen black leather culottes with a metallic top, cool shades, a black Ralph Lauren carryall, and T-strap Louboutin sandals.
July 25, 20151 of 3
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo’s off-duty style knows no bounds. Case in point: She stepped out in a breezy white button-down tucked in a nude high-slit maxi skirt—an outfit perfect for either work or the weekend. She accessorized with white frames, a tan skinny belt, and snakeskin ballet flats.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM