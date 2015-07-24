Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 24, 2015
1. Rebecca Ferguson
Rebecca Ferguson, the star who plays opposite Tom Cruise in the newest Mission Impossible—Rogue Nation, was radiant at the movie’s red carpet world premiere, looking red-hot in a sleek minimalist burgundy Elie Saab number, with Jimmy Choo metallic sandals.
-
July 24, 2015
2. Suki Waterhouse
British model Suki Waterhouse struck a pose at the Amazon Fashion Photography Studio in a strapless sculptural LBD with silver sandals.
-
July 24, 2015
3. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams went for a racy look for appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing glimpses of skin with a black-and-teal sheer-paneled dress with a rather demure ankle-grazing hemline. Black pumps completed her look.
-
July 24, 2015
4. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung celebrated the launch of her latest Alexa Chung x AG collection in a velvety four-button vest and high-waist flares, both she designed, and black boots.
-
July 24, 2015
5. Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate paid a visit to the SiriusXM Studios in a black-and-white houndstooth-print dress and Aldo sandals.
