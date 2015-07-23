Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 23, 2015
1. Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev channeled her inner Grecian goddess for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala in a sleeveless white Reem Acra grown with gold beadwork at the bodice. She picked up on the gilded accents, carrying it over to her sparkly Charlotte Olympia box clutch, Csarite jewelry, and metallic lace-up Stuart Weitzman sandals.
2. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson sexily revealed glimpses of skin at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala in a racy cut-out black sheer Julien Macdonald creation, complete with a black Tyler Alexandra minaudiere and black ankle-strap Brian Atwood platforms.
3. Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard got moody with florals at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala in a dark Erdem floor-grazing gown strewn with blooms. A Perspex clutch served as the finishing touch.
4. Cara Delevingne
On the heels of her lace top-and-trousers combo from the day prior, Cara Delevingne traded in teal for an all-black ensemble on her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. She went with a scanty Alexander McQueen lace blouse and high-waist black pants, with patent black pumps.
5. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander was perfectly pretty at The Man From U.N.C.L.E photocall in a sky blue satin number with embroidered lacework and black panels. She accessorized with Monica Vinader jewelry and strappy black sling-backs.
