Look of the Day
July 22, 2015
1. Charlize Theron
Nothing dark here—Charlize Theron lit up the Dark Places premiere in a pretty pleated printed light pink-and-yellow silk Dior top and skirt, complete with a satin pink Dior clutch, Harry Winston diamonds, and nude strappy sandals.
July 22, 2015
2. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne refracted light on the red carpet at the New York premiere of Paper Towns in a silver Saint Laurent sparkler with a slashed cut-out detail across the bodice. Ruby red lips and metallic Alejandra G. sandals served as the finishing touches.
July 22, 2015
3. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss, on the other hand, went for a more muted approach for the Paper Towns premiere, selecting a nondescript minimalist nude-pink sheath with nude pumps.
July 22, 2015
4. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan paid a visit to NASDAQ and selected a minimalist high-neck blush Calvin Klein Collection number with nude Paul Andrew pumps for the occasion.
